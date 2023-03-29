New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Former NFL player John Moffitt has returned to his hometown of Guilford to open organic juicery, Moon Shots with his family. Moon Shots is a vegan-based company that specializes in cold pressed juices, flavored almond milks, specialty coffee and gluten-free and vegan snacks.

John joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the Studio Kitchen to whip up some delicious

avocado toast and share a little background on himself and how his family-run business got started.

John’s belief in the healing and energetic properties of clean, healthy food options first led him to opening the Moon Shots juice truck, frequently seen at the Guilford Green, starting back in 2020. It’s a vintage, green vehicle which, at first, only sold coffee, avocado toast and a few assorted snacks. These days, the charming restaurant on wheels is still out and about, May through November, with a much wider assortment of healthy and delicious beverages and food.

The Moon Shots business has now expanded into a brick-and-mortar storefront with a broad menu, including Acai bowls with fruit, gluten-free, organic vegan waffles, sourdough toast, organic smoothies and cold-pressed juices and flavored almond milks. They have diversified their coffee menu as well, now serving Giv Specialty Coffee, with choices that include, espresso, cortado cappuccino, latte, mocha, matcha, chai latte, cold brew and iced latte. This is in addition to several different specialty drinks, concocted with their almond milks, juices, spices and teas.

Healthy, organic food is something John learned to love when he used to train with the NFL out in L.A., Florida and Arizona. Once he retired from football life, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He says, “..Luckily my mom has been an amazing cook for, you know, her whole life. And we kind of put our heads together and thought like, well, this works out in California, works out in L.A., maybe it’ll work here.” “And that’s why we did the truck first, in case it didn’t work.”

John says that a lot of the Moon Shots food and juices come from his Mom’s recipes. While many people are content to just eat healthy food, John and his family want to make sure their offerings taste really good, as well. He adds, ”Our big thing is really, like, we’re foodies. We love food, and we’re always trying to make healthy food taste really good, you know? So that’s like our mission. It’s always healthy, it’s always organic, it’s always sourced well. It’s clean. But can we make it flavorful, and enjoyable?” The answer is yes!

Spring is almost here and the Food Truck will be out and about near the Guilford Green, and they’ll be doing private bookings with it as well. You’ll find photos of the truck on the website.

Moon Shots beautiful in-store location is a great destination for a visit. It’s at 1063 Boston Post Road in Guilford, and is open daily from 6:30am to 5pm. You can even order online for pickup.



For more information and to see the menu, visit www.drinkmoonshots.com or

on Facebook: facebook.com/drinkmoonshots/