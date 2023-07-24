NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) . If you want to spend time outside but are frustrated with the amount of mosquitoes and other pests buzzing around, our guest today can help. CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews was joined in the studio by Renée Perdue, CEO and co-owner of Mosquito Joe of Connecticut Shoreline East.

Renée tells us a bit about what the mosquito season is like right now. She says, “It’s pretty extraordinary out there. We have more mosquitoes in the environment this season. It’s both due to the warmer temperatures, and so the eggs didn’t naturally die off during the winter season. But also, we’ve had a ton of rain and just really humid, warm temperatures.”



Educating people about pest control is an important part of their business. She tells our viewers,“So, if you can imagine a female mosquito, she only needs the amount of water you can fit in a bottle cap, to lay hundreds of eggs, and then these eggs will hatch in these conditions from 4 to 7 days. So, it becomes an exponential problem very quickly, and we’re seeing more of them across the state.” The same warmer winter weather has resulted in an increase in the tick and flea population, as well.

Watch this interview to learn more about what homeowners can do themselves to help eliminate common breeding grounds for mosquitoes and ticks. Plus, you’ll find out what Mosquito Joe of Connecticut Shoreline East can do to help prevent these insects from invading your yard. Renée answers the following questions:

How did your family become involved in this business?

Do your services include natural treatments for eliminating ticks and mosquitoes?

Do you use chemicals as well?

Do you service commercial businesses as well as homes?

Do you treat for mosquitoes the same way, whether you live near a wooded area

or near water?

or near water? Are your treatments safe for family pets and children?

To learn more about the services and education that Mosquito Joe of Connecticut Shoreline East provides, or to request a quote, visit their website at: www.ctshorelineeast.mosquitojoe.com or call 203-909-6881.