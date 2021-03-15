Moving Forward, The Artis Way

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senior Living have been a big concern during the pandemic, but for Artis Senior Living, they’ve created policies that have worked!

Here with details is Vice President of Memory Care Services Mary Underwood.

The following are covered:

Vaccine update

Artis Senior Living communities were among the first to receive vaccine distribution and encouraged “TLC”

The Artis Way, Resilience in COVID

What support can you provide caregivers at home?

Upcoming event: On Thursday April 22nd at 6:15pm, Artis Senior Living hosts a webinar, “More Meaningful Visits Throughout Dementia”. This webinar will help loved ones make changes that make time with their loved ones a more positive experience.

To learn more, click here.