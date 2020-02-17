‘Music of the Night’ coming to Madison

If you’re an Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, you don’t want to miss Madison Lyric Stage‘s new show, Music of the Night.



Artistic Director Marc Deaton tells us the evening features 18 singers performing some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous songs from his hit musicals, including Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard and many others.

You can be apart of the Music of the Night: An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the Deacon John Grave House in Madison.

A highlight of each evening will be a silent auction featuring: vacation packages, apartment stays, private dinners, theater and concert tickets and lots of great merchandise from the area.