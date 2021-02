NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hopeless romantics will love the opulence and sentiment behind of ‘My Celebrity Dream Wedding’.

Three noted wedding planners are competing to give one deserving bride on a budget the celebrity-inspired nuptials of her dreams.

Today we are lucky to have those planners here with us Courtney Ajinca, Lance Devereux, & Tori Williams.

‘My Celebrity Dream Wedding’ airs on VH1 tonight AT 9/8 Central.