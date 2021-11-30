My CT Savings: Take Control of Your Finances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new program to help people take control of their finances and future is about to launch here in CT. It’s called ‘My CT Savings.’

Here with more is Tim Ryan, a Connecticut volunteer with AARP.

The MyCTSavings program that was signed into Connecticut law in 2016. The law created a retirement savings program in the form of an automatic enrollment payroll deduction IRA to help Nutmegger’s grow the savings they need so they can take control of their future, deal with the rising cost of living, and be prepared for future life needs like health care.

To learn more, visit www.myctsavings.com