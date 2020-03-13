Myrtle Beach where happiness comes in waves

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTNH) — Julie Ellis joins us in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to share how happiness comes in waves.

The Myrtle Beach region known locally as the grand strand boasts 60 miles of beautiful beaches and 14 distinct communities along the Atlantic Coast.

Julie is in the center beach of the Myrtle Beach region and the iconic Myrtle Beach boardwalk. There you’ll find amusements, attractions and restaurants, fun resorts and of course the Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel.

The boardwalk is the center of the Myrtle Beach region, but did you know the grand strand also offers history, hiking, two state parks, eco tours, fishing, water sports and dolphin tours. There is plenty of shopping, hundreds of culinary options, family fun and don’t forget world class golf.

The Myrtle area is home to 90 beautiful golf courses and it’s also the mini-golf capitol of the world. Now is a great time to plan a vacation to Myrtle Beach.

Whether you like fast pace fun or quiet relaxation, there is something for you. Start planning today by clicking here.