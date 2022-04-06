MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — For many, a career in healthcare is rewarding—especially these past two years. If you too have a passion for helping others and are looking for somewhere to grow professionally, Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center may be a great fit.

“One of the the biggest roles were looking to fill are charge nurses,” says Ryders Social Media Coordinator Daniel Sbriglio. “We really are looking for licensed RN or LPN folks who you are passionate about caring for the elderly, who are compassionate, who are team players.”

Other positions are available too: “We are always looking for new, especially per diem therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, therapist assistants,” Sbriglio adds.

And there are a number of incentives including sign-on bonuses, longevity bonuses, and professional training opportunities.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to start a healthcare career,” Sbriglio explains. “To grow as professional in the healthcare industry. This is a really great place to be.”

