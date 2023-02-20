New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) We can all agree, there’s nothing better to warm you up on a cold winter night than a bowl of hot ramen. And it just seems even better when you leave it to the professionals, like Tai Au, owner of Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill of Mystic, and her Manager, Sumlid Lugaresi.

These talented chefs joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the CT Style Kitchen for a demonstration of how some of their restaurant’s most popular ramen dishes are made.

Tai tells our viewers about her restaurant and how she got started. She says, “I was raised and (was) growing up in the small hometown in Thailand, and then I came here in 2005, and I fell in love with cooking. I joined the culinary school and then I start(ed) my first location, like 15 years ago.”

Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill has been opened for five years, and is Tai’s fourth restaurant in the Mystic area. It’s beautifully decorated with cherry blossoms, which add an exotic touch to the ambiance.

Tai’s cooking and her restaurant décor are both influenced by Japanese culture, as she attended high school in Japan, where she learned all about Japanese food.

Watch this cooking demonstration and you’ll learn how Tai & Sumlid create some amazing flavors by using very fresh ingredients and a wide variety of seasoning in their dishes. They make everything from scratch, including the broth and their noodles, made fresh – every day.

Customers can dine-in at Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill and enjoy their full bar and signature cocktails, or there are many takeout options. Plus, there’s much more to the menu than just ramen. Food can can be customized to your liking, whether you want a little less salt, or no onions, or no meat at all. You can even choose your own selection of protein, if you like, such as substituting chicken for beef or shrimp.

Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill is located in downtown Mystic, and is open 7 days a week.

Be sure to check out their website for more information at www.samurainoodlemystic.com or call them at 860-415-9317.



