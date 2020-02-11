Naked Fig Catering makes plant-based meals

Naked Fig Catering brings plant based meals by sourcing the highest quality ingredients and transforming them into dishes that invigorate the senses and leave a lasting impression.
Executive Chef Robin Selden shows us how to make a classic Rigatoni Bolognese with Caesar salad and sunflower seed Caesar dressing.
Rigatoni Bolognese
Bolognese Sauce Ingredients:
4 tablespoon olive oil
¾ cup small diced onion
2 cloves minced garlic
½ cup carrot (pulsed in food processor until same size as small diced onion)
½ cup celery (pulsed in food processor until same size as small diced onion)
1 ½ cup portobello mushroom (pulsed in food processor until same size as small diced onion)
¾ cup walnut (pulsed in food processor until same size as small diced onion)
4 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
2 branches oregano
4 tablespoon caramelized tomato paste
¾ cup red wine
2 ½ cup crushed San Marzano tomato
2 bunches thyme
2 bunches rosemary
Instructions
- Sauté walnuts and portobello mushrooms in olive oil with 1 t sea salt until walnuts start to toast and mushrooms start to get color. Scoop out mushroom walnut and oil mixture and set aside.
- Add in 4 tablespoon more of olive oil and sauté onion with 1 t sea salt until sweated thoroughly; add in minced garlic and sweat until cooked. Add carrots and celery and sauté until softened. Add tomato paste and red wine and cook out alcohol. Add walnut portobello mixture back in, add in red pepper flakes, black pepper, crushed tomatoes and oregano and simmer low for three hours with a lid on. Add in branches of thyme and rosemary. Take off of heat and chill completely.
- Cook pasta in salted pasta water and have a sauté pan set aside on the stove with a portion of Bolognese with the heat off. Once pasta is cooked al dente, dump out pasta in pan with a small amount of the pasta water, turn on the heat and add in the pasta water to the Bolognese sauce and begin heating it, while also finishing cooking the pasta.
Little Gem Caesar Salad
Sunflower Seed Caesar Dressing Ingredients:
2 cups olive oil
2 cloves garlic
4 celery stalks chopped
1 cup water
1 cup soaked sunflower seeds
½ cup lemon juice
1/2 cup tamari
2 tablespoons chickpea Miso
2 tablespoons Umeboshi vinegar
1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon xanthan gum (can substitute corn starch as thickening & emulsifying agent made from sodium & potassium)
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients (except Xanthan) in high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.
- After completely mixed (and with the blender still running), slowly add the Xanthan gum.
Salad Ingredients:
Little Gem
Sea Beans
Capers
Nori
Hemp Seeds