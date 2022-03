NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — March is National Nutrition Month. Joining us with delicious and nutritious meals that are easy to make at home is Registered Dietitian and Chef Abbie Gellman.

The following are covered:

What’s your first tip for us today?

Why is pomegranate juice good for you?

Any ideas for a nutritious and tasty lunch or dinner?

What’s a healthy snack idea?

To learn more, visit https://chefabbiegellman.com/