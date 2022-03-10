NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s national nutrition month and to get the most out of our diet, nutrition experts recommend picking foods that taste great and support our overall health.
Here to tell us more is Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway. Carissa is a nationally recognized Registered Dietitian, personal trainer, race announcer and Mom of 2.
The following are covered:
- As a dietitian when you’re recommending healthy foods what do you look for?
- What beverages do you suggest for hydration with no added sugars?
- Where do we start when wanting to include meat free meals in our diets that taste good and that are good for us?
- What would your advice be for people to start improving their diets?
- Is slowing changing habits, and swapping unhealthy options for maybe some of these options a good place to start