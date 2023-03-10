New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for something new to try for a date night or a girl’s night out? Why not give candle-making a go?

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Annie – the Founder and CEO of NaturalAnnie Essentials, a company that was started in the kitchen of this entrepreneur’s home in Bridgeport.

Annie got started in 2015, with a line of skincare products, which she originally developed to help one of her daughter’s skin condition. In a short time after starting her business, Annie was selling in over 60 independent stores across the USA and Canada.

In 2016 Annie introduced soy candles to the product line as they were in high demand by her customers. She realized the potential – a trending market for candles, an established brand in adjacent products, and a strong customer base to generate new sales. The candles were introduced to her already excited and loyal customers and soon they were a hit!

Annie & her family make the hand-poured soy candles in Bridgeport, and they all have a feel-good vibe! They are non-toxic and fill your home with vibrant scents, lift your mood and make you want to escape to a tropical place. They’re all available on her website.

The Candle Bar is an extension of the NaturalAnnie Essentials brand. Annie’s “Sip & Pour” operation allows guests to come into her studio to gather, create new experiences, and learn the art of candle making in a relaxed atmosphere. At the Sip & Pour events her goal is simply to give clients a space to make candles, sip wine, socialize and have fun!

Annie offers special events and will even do on-location events, private parties and corporate events. Her Upcoming Candle Bar Events include:

-March 30th @ 6pm – Girls Night Out as we close out women’s history month

featured scent: Frose

-April 20th @ 6pm – 420 candle making experience– featured scent: Ganja

-May 13th @12pm – Mommy & Me candle making experience- featured scent: Strawberry jelly

NaturalAnnie Essentials is offering a special 50% Off Flash Sale Today, for CT Style Viewers.

When checking out online, just use this Discount Code: Ctstyle50

To learn more, visit www.naturalannieessentials.com