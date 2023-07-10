NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Legacy Theatre in Branford has an exciting lineup of musicals and plays for the summer season. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by actors Stephanie Stiefel Williams and Karl Gasteyer, who are featured in “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical)” running at The Legacy Theatre, July 13 – 30.

Stephanie says, “The Legacy Theatre is a professional theater company, and it’s our mission to provide inspiring and uplifting theater and educational opportunities for the Connecticut Shoreline, for people of all ages.”

Stephanie and Karl are both gearing up for the opening night of “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical).” She tells our viewers, “It’s a great show. It’s a kind of a spoof on a whole bunch of different shows and you know, we’re having such a fun time in it that we spoof the spoof, kind of. So, it’s really a blast.”



Stephanie says that rehearsals have been the most fun. “It has been a laugh a minute. I mean, we’re exhausted, but it’s hard to get through some of them without cracking up and having a great time, and I think that’s what’s so great about the show, because whether you know musical theater or not, there’s just so much hilarity that everybody can enjoy it. But there are so many references, if you do know musical theatre that, yeah, you’ll get the inside jokes.”



“You know, that’s a good sign, if you’re laughing in rehearsals. I think the audience is going to laugh too”. “So that’s just the start of what’s going on at the legacy theater this summer.”

Upcoming shows at The Legacy Theatre include “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” and in September, there’s “The Play that Goes Wrong,” followed by a traditional favorite, “A Christmas Carol.”

Actor Karl Gasteyer not only performs with The Legacy Theatre, but he is also a Theatre teacher/director at Hamden Hall Country Day School.

As part of its commitment to the community, The Legacy Theatre offers a number of educational programs and workshops over the summer. These include classes for all ages, from toddlers, all the way through to adults; a class for autistic adults; and The Wheel Life Theater Troupe, which is for people who ambulate with wheelchairs or crutches.



Stephanie says, “We really try to reach out so that everybody gets an opportunity to participate in the arts, because it’s such an important thing. It’s an outlet, it’s a catharsis, and it really is great to be part of it.”

In addition to individual shows, The Legacy Theatre offers a 3-Subscription opportunity, so that people can see “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical),” and “Disneys’ Beauty and the Beast,” as well as “The Play That Goes Wrong,” all for one discounted price. Just call the box office or go online to the website. Learn more at: www.legacytheatrect.org