NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Our topic today is a tasty one, especially if you have a sweet tooth like Jillian Andrews, our CT Style Reporter, who was joined in the studio by Rob Bukowski, owner of Neil’s Donuts with locations in Middletown and Wallingford.

When asked about the early days of Neil’s Donuts, and how they got started, Rob says, “We’ve been a small donut shop, started over 20 years ago. And, you know, we now have two locations, one originally in Wallingford and now in Middletown. And how it all began was my father was in a sales job, and he used to bring desserts for meetings. And he just got sick of what was being offered. So, you know, the national chains came in and kind of ran all the small places out. But then he decided to take it upon himself and open up his own. He thought he could do it better.”



So today, two decades later, Neil’s Donuts is here, serving the community. They offer 40 different kinds of donuts and they also create seasonal donut sales. Right now, they’re offering a s’mores donut, for campfire season. Rob says, “It’s got the marshmallow fluff inside, topped with chocolate and graham cracker crumble on top, and it pairs well with the wide variety of coffee we offer.” In fact, they even have a s’mores-flavored coffee, and iced coffees, too.

Neil’s is all about indulgent flavors. Rob says, “We now do deluxe coffees so you can pick out your own flavor. You kind of mix and match. We have different syrups and we also have brewed flavors as well. And you can top it with whipped cream. And we have different toppings to put on it, make it a deluxe.”

As the seasons change, so do the donut and coffee flavors on Neil’s Donuts menu. So, in the fall, be sure to look for pumpkin and apple themes in the donuts and coffee. And they’ll always

offer their best-seller, the ever-popular glazed donut. Truly a classic you can count on. You can mix and match your ‘dozen’ or sample their fresh made Pastries, Danish, ​Muffins, Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffee and​ other baked goods.

So think about stopping by on your way to work, or make it a weekend excursion.

Their hours are:

Tues-Fri: 6am – 3pm

Sat: 6am – 2pm

Sun: 6am – 1pm

Learn more about Neil’s Donuts on their website, www.neilsdonuts.com or on Instagram @neilsdonutsct

Neil’s Donuts was voted Winner, in the Connecticut Post’s 2023 Best of Connecticut survey, in the Best Local Donuts in CT category https://www.ctpost.com/best/map/best-local-donuts-ct/