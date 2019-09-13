Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park announces its new season line-up!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us today is Director of Performing Arts, Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park, Rachele Patrignelli along with Singer/Songwriter, Member of Laurel Canyon, Mark Mirando to share what you could expect at Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park.

You don’t have to travel to the big city for quality entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Nelson Hall is a 300-seat professional theatre open to the public and located on the beautiful campus of Elim Park retirement community in nearby Cheshire, CT.

Known for its wide variety of entertainment venues, Nelson Hall is fully accessible and boasts a superior sound system, professional grade stage lighting and free on-site parking.

The first show of the season is Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue on October 3, 2:00 & 7:00 p.m. Current season brochure includes upcoming shows October thru February.