Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park “Benny Meets Artie” on Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (New York Times), Grammy-winning identical twins and Juilliard grads Peter and Will Anderson will explore the lives and music of two American cultural icons, clarinetists Benny Goodman & Artie Shaw.

Rachele Patrignelli, Peter Anderson along with Will Anderson, joins us with the details of what you could expect at their upcoming show “Benny Meets Artie” on Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Andersons have performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with other jazz musicians including Wynton Marsalis and have headlined at The Blue Note Kennedy Center and New Orleans Jazz Festival. We are so excited to welcome them to Nelson Hall Theatre!

Songs will include swing era hits “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Stardust,” and “Moonglow.”

Nelson Hall has an exciting line-up of popular shows March thru June! Performances include an American Idol finalist, a world record speed painter, opera and music theater, the sounds of Ireland, and tributes to the music of Carol King, John Denver, Linda Rhonstadt, Jackson Browne, Van Morrison and even Elvis!