Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park has an exciting new line-up of shows – including “The Magic of Lyn” on November 16

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to travel to the big city for quality entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

Director of Performing Arts, Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park Rachele Patrignelli along with Premier Illusionist Lyn Dillies joins us to share the exciting line-up of shows this fall and winter- including “The Magic of Lyn” coming November 16 and November 17.

Nelson Hall is a 300-seat professional theatre open to the public and located on the beautiful campus of Elim Park retirement community in nearby Cheshire, CT. Known for its wide variety of entertainment venues, Nelson Hall is fully accessible and boasts a superior sound system, professional grade stage lighting and free on-site parking.

Additional upcoming shows at Nelson Hall Theatre at Elim Park include:

Thursday, Nov. 7 – Louis Prima, Jr. and the Witnesses

Friday, Nov. 29 – Sing-Along with Micky Dolez of the Monkees (proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Foundation)

Friday, Dec 13 – Christmas Presence Concert with Terry Barber, International Countertenor

Elim Park is a not-for-profit senior living community that opened in 1906 and whose mission is to provide adults age 62 and older with a vibrant lifestyle that includes beautiful apartment homes, customizable living options, a wide range of services and amenities to enjoy life to the fullest, and comprehensive wellness programs.