New assisted living community coming to New Haven this fall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you or a loved one are looking to start the next chapter of life with a little more care and sense of community, Chatham Place at Mary Wade is offering pre-leasing incentives right now.

“We have incentives for the first ten depositors and then we have more incentives for the next set of ten depositors and so forth,” explains Community Sales Counselor Frank Rende. “Things like waiving on the community fee, free cable and phone for a year as well as we offer up to $1000 off for moving costs.”

The new assisted living facility is set to open this fall.

“Our organization has determined that there is a need for people with moderate income for their care,” says Mary Wade President and CEO David Hunter. “And in an environment that can provide them with various services as they need them.”

