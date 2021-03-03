New England Air Museum makes improvements

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for some activities with the whole family, the New England Air Museum has plenty to offer in person and virtually!

Here with the details is Director of Advancement & External Affairs Ron Katz.

Upcoming virtual event: Women Take Flight virtual and onsite activities starts Saturday, March 6.

In addition, the museum has been busy making several improvements over the past year, including a new Redbird Flight Simulator and augmented reality technology. Offering new aircraft on display and two new exhibits that will be installed by the end of this year.


The museum is open every Tuesday through Sunday, 10:00 – 3:00pm.

Learn more at www.neam.org.

