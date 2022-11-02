New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.

Jamie says that you’ll see over 350 artisans and specialty food vendors, so there’s lots of options.

You can skip the line by getting tickets online early, at www.nechristmasfestival.com. If you buy them in advance, you won’t have to wait in line.

Holiday shopping can be stressful if you don’t have the right rest, food and drinks.

At this event, you can visit the Reindeer Lounge, grab a drink, and take a break. So you have everything there. It’s a fun, easy experience.

Watch and you’ll see a small sampling of what the New England Christmas Festival has to offer, including:

Santa Claus Dolls – Countdown to Christmas by dressing Santa, day by day.

– Countdown to Christmas by dressing Santa, day by day. Food & Snack Gifts – Specialty treats, handmade locally. Perfect for stocking stuffers.

– Specialty treats, handmade locally. Perfect for stocking stuffers. Gifts for the Guys – An Advent Calendar for Bearded Men, Beef Jerky, Essential oils for the beard, men’s facial spray.

– An Advent Calendar for Bearded Men, Beef Jerky, Essential oils for the beard, men’s facial spray. Spa Gift Items – A beautiful pink gift box from Baby Creations with hand creams, lip balm, and a super soft fleece sleeping mask; Artisan scented soaps.

– A beautiful pink gift box from Baby Creations with hand creams, lip balm, and a super soft fleece sleeping mask; Artisan scented soaps. Seasonal Décor

Fashion & Fine Jewelry

To get your tickets online, visit www.nechristmasfestival.com