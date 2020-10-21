New England Dairy & Food Council: Maximizing your trip to the supermarket

Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Studies show that because of COVID, consumer is stocking up more on less shopping trips.  Bigger purchases at one time could lead to food waste. 

Here with some ways to maximize your trip to the supermarket, from the New England Dairy  & Food Council is Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf.

The following are covered:

  • How to stock up on perishables
  • How to properly store dairy in the fridge
  • How to freeze milk, cheese and yogurt
  • How to use thawed milk, cheese and yogurt
  • Farmers market and what’s offered

To find a dairy farm near you, click here.

Learn more at NewEnglandDairy.com 

