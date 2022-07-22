NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you suffer from chronic pain and are looking for relief that doesn’t involve surgery or medications, help is here now from New England Spine and Disc.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Richard Carpenos, owner of New England Spine & Disc as well as one of his patients, Ledgm Washington.

Dr. Carpenos said that his practice focuses on helping people who are dealing with chronic or acute neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain, herniated discs, stenosis or post-surgical pain. They also offer non-surgical spinal decompression. He is especially excited about an innovative technology available to patients, called the Soft Wave TRT, which is a non-invasive way of stimulating body’s own dormant stem cells to come to an area to help heal the pain.

Because of this treatment his patients have been able to cancel many knee surgeries, even knee replacement surgeries and the doctor has had an amazing success rate with relieving post-surgical pain.

Dr. Carpenos works with many athletes like Ledgm, who is a cheerleader, and he’s had great success with treating different kinds of sports injuries as well.

Ledgm, age 17, came to see Dr. Carpenos after having severe knee problems since she was 12 years old, to the point that she had trouble walking. Her mother had a very positive experience at New England Spine & Disc, and she wanted her daughter to try it out.

Ledgm put her skepticism aside, and the results were very encouraging. Today, she has had about 7 of the 3-minute treatments and she says that the pain and inflammation has almost disappeared.

Watch this segment and you’ll see what the treatment is like and hear more from Dr. Carpenos

about how the Soft Wave TRT works to heal your pain and stiffness.

