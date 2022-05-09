NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy, especially if you’re trying to avoid potentially risky surgeries or medications. This is why New England Spine and Disc of Orange was created.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Richard Carpenos, owner of New England Spine & Disc. She also heard from one of his patients, Bruno Suraci.

Dr. Carpenos said that his practice focuses on helping people who are dealing with chronic or acute pain or post-surgical pain. They also offer non-surgical spinal decompression. He is especially excited about an innovative technology available to patients, called the Soft Wave TRT, which recruits the body’s own natural stem cells to come to an area to help heal the pain.

In this segment, patient Bruno Suraci shared his results from having a series of these ten-minute treatments for his chronic shoulder and scapula pain.



“I had gone to multiple doctors and had physical therapy. I had medicines and creams put on it, continually, and it was chronic. Thoroughly frustrating. A friend told me about this, and I came here, and literally walked out that day after the treatment, without pain. After two visits I had my fastest swim ever.”

“I’m a triathlete and had my fastest swim ever in my life. And this was part of the reason why. And without pain, I was able to swim, and I haven’t had pain since and spent six or eight weeks out after only a couple of treatments.”

