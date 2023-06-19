New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you suffer from chronic joint pain, our guest today may be able to help without invasive surgery. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with the owner of New England Spine and Disc, Dr. Richard Carpenos and his patient, Joe Fernando.

Dr. Carpenos says that he wants patients to avoid going for injections, opiate medications and surgery. His alternative solutions include “Soft Wave” therapy for painful joints and muscles, as well as non-surgical spinal decompression and chiropractic flexion, among other things.

His patient, Joe Fernando talks about what brought him to Dr. Carpenos. He says, “Well, my son was having trouble with his knees and he heard about “Dr. Carp” and he went and it helped him. So, I said, ‘would you check and see if he does backs?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ So, I ended up going there for my back and then my knees at the same time.”

In this interview, Dr. Carpenos demonstrates the “Soft Wave” machine, on Joe’s knee. The machine uses sound waves going 3355 miles an hour. Dr. Carp says, “The idea is that the sound waves are going to activate his dormant stem cells to come to his knee, and begin the repair process. But he’ll tell you after the first three-minute treatment that we did on him, what kind of impact it has.” “We’ll know in 3 minutes if this is going to be your magic bullet or not. And it seems to be for most people. It increases blood flow by about 300% in 20 minutes. It works on the pain and the healing. It’s really amazing. We’ve been able to save people from knee replacements and knee surgeries for years now.”

Joe has had a number of these treatments, and he describes what his experience has been like,

saying, “Well, I think when you go to a doctor and you’re in pain, the first thing you want is to get rid of the pain. Right? And then hopefully the cause of the pain. And, when I went in for my back, my knees were killing me. I couldn’t even walk. He gave the treatment on both knees, and it went away immediately.” “And as far as the back is concerned, I was having trouble just standing for long periods of time. And since I’ve been going for about a month, now I can stand. I could. I could, you know, live a normal life.”

