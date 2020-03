Love them or hate them, tattoos can be works of art. Especially tattoos created by one of the winners of the reality show, ‘Ink Masters’ Connecticut’s own Steven Tefft.

The Judge from the hit show ‘Ink Masters’ Chris Nunez and Owner of Tommy’s Tattoo Supplies Tommy Ringwalt tells us about the 1st Annual New England Tattoo Expo at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Uncasville Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8.