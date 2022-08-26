New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Dance has long been considered a wonderful outlet for self-expression and creativity. Nobody knows this better than Lisa Kim Sanborn, Artistic Director of the New Haven Ballet, who came in to speak with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko about the school, and how they’re encouraging local children to explore the art form, through a special offer.

New Haven Ballet is a small nonprofit, community-based ballet school, located in New Haven, with additional studios in Bethany and Branford. They offer all kinds of dance, but their primary focus is classical ballet, not just for children, but for all ages.

Lisa says, “We want to encourage young people who maybe haven’t ever experienced dance, but are interested, to come in and take a free trial class.” “So, anyone who is between the ages of three and 19, if they’re interested in coming to try New Haven Ballet, we encourage you to give us a call and set up a trial class.”

Students can attend at three different locations: In downtown New Haven, in the Audubon Arts District; in Bethany at the Willow Tree Montessori School; or in Branford, at the Joseph Paso building – the new recreation center. These locations allow families with young children an opportunity to have access to the same high quality professional training close to their homes.

Lisa says the New Haven Ballet is excited to be performing The Nutcracker at the Shubert Theater in New Haven December 16th, 17th and 19th. Auditions are coming up September 24th and 25th.

In previous years, only students ages 12 and above could perform in this holiday favorite. However, this year, the New Haven Ballet is welcoming back all of their young dancers. All students enrolled in the school’s Student Division or the Children’s Division, ages five and above, are encouraged to audition for The Nutcracker.

Lisa thinks that audiences will be just as excited as she is. She says, “We have some new costumes, we have new choreography, and we have a lot of new opportunity for the kids.”



“I also want to mention that last year we offered almost $75,000 in age-based scholarships. So as a community-based school, I want to encourage families and children who might not think that ballet is accessible to them, to please come. I want them to try that free trial class. And if they can demonstrate financial need, we have financial aid packages available.”

You can learn more at www.newhavenballet.org. Or call to set up a trial class at 203-782-9038.