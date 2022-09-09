New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The New Haven Ballet school is holding its annual auditions for The Nutcracker at the end of the month. The school’s Artistic Director Lisa Kim Sanborn and students Johna, Finlay and Lily joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in our studio to talk about the school, dancing and this exciting event.

Nutcracker Auditions are open to students enrolled in the school ages 5-19 and they take place on September 24 – 25. So, if you know of anyone who might be interested in participating and auditioning for The Nutcracker, they should give the school a call or send an email, and arrangements can be made for a trial class and enrollment in the school. Registration is open.

Watch this segment as Lisa Kim Sanborn and the New Haven Ballet students answer the following questions:

When was the New Haven Ballet founded?

Who can audition for the Nutcracker?

Are there any scholarships available?

How many shows do you perform?

How long have you been dancing?

How does dancing make you feel?

What are some tips for auditioning?

What’s it like to perform at the Shubert Theatre?

The Nutcracker performance is December 16, 17 & 18 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

For information about New Haven Ballet, classes and auditions for The Nutcracker, visit their website at: https://newhavenballet.org/ or e-mail at administrator@newhavenballet.org or

call 203-782-9038.