Caribbean flair is in the air with the upcoming New Haven Caribbean Festival at Goff Street Park.

Founder Karaine Holness and Chef Chantal Thomas gives us a preview on what we can expect on Sunday, June 30 in New Haven from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This festival was designed to create cultural awareness of the heritage of the many islands in the Caribbean. June is known as National Caribbean American Heritage Month.