New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Through its VAX-Giving initiative, the New Haven Health Department is encouraging families to get vaccinated against COVID-19, its variants and the flu. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond, who explained what their VAX-Giving initiative is all about.

Director Bond says, “It’s important for us to stay protected so that we can have a nice holiday with our families, as we all gather together.” She adds, “Seeing that our numbers have significantly increased and we’re projecting that they will continue to do so, we have partnered with our vaccine providers across the city and will be providing clinics both at 15 public schools, as well as at other local clinics. And so we put information on our website at NHVVAX.org, where you will be able to find a local clinic near you.”

This is not just for kids and parents – the whole family can get involved. And for New Haven residents, getting the vaccine is FREE.

The flu vaccine is available for children ages six months and older. Director Bond says, “We’re seeing that there’s RSV, especially very prominent among children. And we also know that ages 65 and over are very high risk. And so we want to make sure that individuals or families are able to access, not only the flu vaccine, but also be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.”

Watch this interview and learn answers to the following questions:

Are appointments necessary or can people just walk in? Walk-ins are available across the city and also homebound vaccination visits are available for individuals that are not mobile or able to leave their homes-by appointment.

What should people have with them for their vaccination walk-in or appointment

in order to make it a seamless process? All types of i.d. are welcome. It’s FREE for New Haven Residents and accessible.

Visit the New Haven Health Department Website for more information on clinics and locations:. NHVVAX.org