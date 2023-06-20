New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The CDC has removed COVID-19 as a national public health emergency. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Maritza Bond, Director of Public Health at the City of New Haven, to discuss the City’s “Breaking the Code” campaign.

Director Bond spoke about the important things to know regarding COVID-19.

She says, “We made so much progress across the country and in our city, and we want to make sure that we’re still supporting our young children, from six months and up, and making sure they have accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines. And so, we are extending our “Breaking the Code” campaign.”



She tells our viewers that it’s important to note that, although COVID-19 is removed from the list by the CDC, it’s still important to get vaccinated. That’s the point of the campaign.

She says, “You know, it’s still here and prevalent in our country. It’s just changed and evolved. We’ve come such a long way from where we were three and a half years ago. But the progress doesn’t mean that the virus is still not a threat for certain communities.”



Many people say that COVID-19 is becoming more like the flu. It’s just something we’re going to have to deal with every year, for certain. Director Bond says that the Health Department will be continuing to monitor COVID-19, along with other respiratory illnesses. They want to ensure that the public is aware and, most importantly, knows how to protect themselves and still have access to vaccines.

Director Bond says, “So, we have vaccines available for six months and up – our target for this campaign is six months to five years old. And, so we are hoping that we can get our children vaccinated, as long as they’re getting their physicals and general vaccines.”

The New Haven Health Department will hold its final Summer Kickoff event (the third of three consecutive Fridays) THIS Friday, June 23, from 4-7pm at East Rock Park, 41 Cold Spring Street in New Haven. There will be FREE Health Screenings, and Community Resources available, as well as vaccines on site. In addition, there will be music, activities for all ages and giveaways – while supplies last!

Visit covid19.newhavenct.gov for a list of local providers who continue to provide free testing.