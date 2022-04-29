NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve been considering a career in education or are looking to make a move out of the district you’re currently teaching in, New Haven Public Schools is hiring.



CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with NHPS Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Finley about an upcoming career fair, where they’ll be recruiting certified teachers, paraprofessionals, non-instructional staff, substitute teachers and summer school staff.

The Career Fair happens on Thursday, April 28 from 4 -7pm at the Floyd Little Athletic Center-

480 Sherman Parkway in New Haven.

Dr. Finley told Natasha that they’re seeking individuals who have the vision to see the assets that New Haven Public School’s children have, and who are willing to build upon those particular assets.

He said that “We’re looking for people who want to impact the lives of our students. Are you in a positive way and to build relationships with our families as well?”

There will be representatives at the fair from all 40 of New Haven’s individual Public Schools and the district as well.

Dr. Finley encourages interested candidates to bring a resume and reference information to the fair,

but, most importantly, to come meet with the representatives, ask questions, and be prepared to speak about your credentials.

Those who want more detailed information in advance can call the New Haven Public Schools Human Resources Department at 475-220-1540.