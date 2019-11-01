NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us today is Owner/Publisher of Seasons Magazine, James Tully along with Seasons Contributor, Stan Godlewski to share the history of Grove Street cemetery.

New Haven’s Grove Street cemetery is featured in Seasons of New Haven Magazine.

The fascinating history that was the first officially chartered cemetery in the country and still remains a vital part of the New Haven landscape. The first burial took place in 1797 and some very famous people are buried here.

Upcoming Events:

Connecticut VOICE Out Loud, TV show that airs on WCTX and the second show runs every Saturday night at 10:35P commencing November 8. A new show called Seasons Magazines Up Close airing in the spring of 2020!

To learn more, click here.