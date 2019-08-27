New items being added to the menu at Eli’s Tavern in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Fall at Eli’s Tavern on Daniel Street in Milford will mean lots of craft beer, football and some new items on the menu.

Manager Mike Porcello says “Compared to other Eli’s were more of a gastropub feel. We feature thirty plus craft beers on tap with at least half of them being local craft beers.”

Patrons will still be able to enjoy their usual favorites including Philly Egg Rolls and Nachos along with some new scallop and crab cake options, which Porcello says reflect the shoreline location of this restaurant in the Eli’s Restaurant Group.

