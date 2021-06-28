New outdoor bar with live music opens at Bishop’s Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For the past 150 years, Bishop’s Orchards has been a mainstay in Guilford; providing everything from grocery items, to farm-fresh produce to an assortment of prepared foods.

And now CEO and 6th generation family member Sara Bishop Dellaventura says there’s something new to check out this summer: the Little Red Bar[n].

“We now have an outdoor bar. We’re open Thursday through Sunday,” she says. “On every Friday and Saturday we have live music from 7 to 10.”

At the bar you can find Bishop’s own fruit wines and hard ciders and even a food truck to get some tasty bites.

“It’s something for everyone,” Sara explains. “Keeping it simple: hamburgers, hot dogs, Philly cheese steaks, garden salad with grilled chicken, chicken fingers for the kids.”

And of course, it’s Strawberry season so you can also head out into the fields to pick your own!

“We started growing some later varieties, so now we’ve got varieties that we’ll be picking still past the 4th of July,” Sara says.

And don’t forget to check out the on-site creamery!

“There’s something for everyone, you can make a day of it,” Sara explains. “It’s fun seeing familiar faces and people just stopping here for a destination. It’s nice to know that we’re part of their family and now they’re part of ours.”

To learn more, visit https://bishopsorchards.com/