NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Kellyanne Dey,

CEO of the nonprofit New Reach, Inc., about their participation in The Great Give online fundraising event and how you can help.



Dey explained that The Great Give is an opportunity for the community to support all of the nonprofits in the area, over two days where you can go online and donate to your favorite nonprofit.



Happening May 4th from 8 a.m. to May 5th at 8 p.m. The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven coordinates this event, which helps nonprofits connect with donors and increase their funds through various prizes and matches available to participating organizations.

New Reach, Inc. is an organization that works to prevent people from ending up in homeless shelters. They operate Martha’s Place, a homeless shelter and resource center located in New Haven. They also provide housing to folks who are moving out of homelessness.

Kellyanne says that almost 4000 men, women and children are homeless in Connecticut every night,

and sheltering them and moving them into affordable housing is an important part of their mission and goal.

Where do the funds go? Dey explains, “The funds go directly to programing. So, for example, $5,000 will house a family in your reach. And so if folks are able to give at that level, we would love that. By giving, as I said, any amount will help. They go to the operation of the shelters as well as the provision of housing, and last year we raised just shy of $42,000.”



This year, they have an ambitious goal of $50,000.

To make your donation and learn more about New Reach, visit www.newreach.org or go to

www.greatgive.org.