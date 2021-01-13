New Year, New Money – How to earn cash buy selling items you are not using online

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we step into this New Year with new hopes and possibilities, we’d also like to learn about new ways we could make some extra cash starting with some of those valuable treasured gems we have at home.

Here to tell us how to do it is Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila.

The three easy steps are:

List it: You list it, go to ebay.com/sell- or the app by clicking the selling icon and add your description

Ship it: You ship it, once your item sells you drop it in the mail. Print UPS or Fed Ex labels at a discounted rate and even if you don’t have a printer, QR Codes are now the easy way to do it, where your carrier will print it for you at drop off.

Get Paid: It’s super easy, you sign up for pay pal for free on eBay and just like that your money goes right into your account.

Ebay is making it easy by offering 200 listings for free. You don’t pay anything until your item sells.

Products covered:

Sono Soundbar- average selling price of $507

Nest Thermostat- $114

Kitchenaid Stand Mixer $171

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneaker $256

Fitbit Versa- $114

To learn more visit, ebay.com.

For more lifestyle tips follow @YesiStyleMediaon on Instagram.