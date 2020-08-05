New York Prime Beef: Now offering new packages

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we are getting you ready for BBQ season or in-home celebrations with New York Prime Beef.

Partner Josh Tanner joins us via Zoom to give us an overview of New York Prime Beef.

The following questions are covered:

  • What are your specialties?
  • Who is your typical customer?
  • What is the ordering process like? 
  • Why would someone choose New York Prime Beef over a grocery store?
  • Is there any reason to ever cook a steak well done? 

Upcoming events: New packages for Labor Day; click here to register.

Click here to learn more or call 1-800-STEAK-NY.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.