New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring is coming, and soon enough we’ll be opening up those windows to let in all that fresh air. But if your windows are hard to operate and leave your home feeling drafty, it may be time to replace them. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Marci Katz, Vice President of Newpro, to talk about some easy solutions when it comes to replacing our windows.

In this interview, Marci discusses the details of replacing windows with Newpro. She says, “..We meet so many homeowners who are replacing their replacement windows, because they just chose to do business with the wrong company, the first time around.” “With over 77 years in the industry, Newpro is considered an expert.”

Marci recommends Newpro’s Max Series Windows, because, she says, “They’re engineered specifically for all the seasons in New England. They’re beautiful, they’re easy to clean, they are so easy to operate, and they deliver comfort all year round, as the seasons change here.”

Watch this interview, and you’ll learn about why you may want to consider Newpro replacement windows. You’ll see stunning window transformations, as Marci talks about the advantages and the options that come along with Newpro products:

Budget: Double Pane or Triple Pane – A window for every budget without sacrificing performance

Double Pane or Triple Pane – A window for every budget without sacrificing performance Energy Efficiency – Max Series Windows are rated one of the most energy efficient windows in the country. Made for New England to keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Continued comfort as the weather changes.

– Max Series Windows are rated one of the most energy efficient windows in the country. Made for New England to keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Continued comfort as the weather changes. Quality Engineering –Newpro Max Series Windows are engineered with a solid core composite called Celuca, which outperforms vinyl, and keeps them from warping, swelling, drafting, and prevents seal failure.

–Newpro Max Series Windows are engineered with a solid core composite called Celuca, which outperforms vinyl, and keeps them from warping, swelling, drafting, and prevents seal failure. Ease of Operation – Tilting features for year-round cleaning from the comfort and safety of inside your home. No need to go out on a ladder and try to clean your windows from the outside, and risk getting injured. Plus, the power-glide balance system allows for one-finger operation to open and close your windows.

Tilting features for year-round cleaning from the comfort and safety of inside your home. No need to go out on a ladder and try to clean your windows from the outside, and risk getting injured. Plus, the power-glide balance system allows for one-finger operation to open and close your windows. Beauty – Mac series windowsare designed to have the look and feel of wood, without the problems associated with wood. Design them with interior wood grain options, or another favorite is white on white. Exterior windows come in a variety of colors, or you can choose a custom color.

Mac series windowsare designed to have the look and feel of wood, without the problems associated with wood. Design them with interior wood grain options, or another favorite is white on white. Exterior windows come in a variety of colors, or you can choose a custom color. Savings – Right now, homeowners can get up to a $1200 tax credit savings on home improvement projects, including replacement windows.

Take advantage of Newpro’s President’s Day Savings event: Get 50% OFF Install, plus 12 months of no-interest & 12 Months of no-payments, OR 5 years of no-interest.

AND, just for CT Style Viewers, they’ll take an extra $250 off your projects, if you call right now. Call: 860-689-1921 Visit www.newprowindows.com