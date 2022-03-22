NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that spring and early summer are the best times to replace our home windows. If this is something you’ve been considering, our guest today has tips for finding the best fit for you and your home.

Here now is Marci Katz, Vice President of NEWPRO Home Solutions.

Why is now an ideal time to replace your windows?

Is it important for people to do their homework before settling on a window replacement company?

What are signs someone should be replacing their windows?

What are some things to consider when deciding on the look for new windows?

What can customers expect from the NEWPRO experience?

Are there any offers CT Style viewers can take advantage of?

To learn more, visit newprowindows.com