WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up on November 19th! News 8 has once again partnered with CT Foodshare to bring thousands of meals to those in need.

“Our goal for this Thanksgiving is to collect and distribute more than 50,000 Thanksgiving meals,” explains CT Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski. “We’re very excited about the WTNH drive on November 19th, 11 to 1 right here at CT Foodshare, 2 research parkway in Wallingford. We’ve always been able to count on the people of Connecticut.”

Here’s what you can bring:

Frozen turkeys

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Canned vegetables

Can’t make it to the drive? You can make a monetary donation at wtnh.com!