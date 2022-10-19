New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)-October is World Menopause Month, a time to raise awareness for the many options available to improve your heath and well-being during this time.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Cheryl Kramer Kaye, Beauty Director for Nexttribe.com, a website for women ages 45 and up, who are choosing to age boldly. She has the scoop on the latest beauty and wellness products to get you through this turbulent time.

In this interview you’ll hear Cheryl’s answers to the following questions:



What can we do to help with hot flashes?

Check out these “Daily Duet” gummies from Phenology, which is a menopause-related company that really tackles the issues with both a scientific and a holistic approach. In these gummies, there’s a day and an evening one, you’ll find saffron, which is for your mood, vitamin B-6 and B-12 for that brain fog, chamomile extract for sleep, and an ingredient called genistein, which is actually going to reduce the severity and intensity of those hot flashes by 50% in 12 weeks. Phenology Daily Duet $80. You can find these at www.myphenology.com

What about the changes in our skin during menopause?

So, we all know that estrogen tanks during menopause. And unfortunately, it is a key reason and a key component of producing that collagen in your skin, that would make it appear plump and firm. So, when your estrogen goes down, it’s called estrogen-deficient skin. Yep. Nobody wants it! We lose 30% of our estrogen in the first five years of menopause. No, thank you. Instead, try using Emepelle. It’s the first and only line of skincare products available to help improve the appearance of Estrogen Deficient Skin by harnessing the restorative benefits of patented MEP Technology.It’s so luxurious, and it’s a clinically proven, non-hormonal way to re-ignite those estrogen receptors in your skin, get that collagen back again, get you radiant, get you luminous. It also has some fabulous ingredients: niacinamide, retinol, peptides, plus emollients. So you’re going to sleep at night and wake up feeling glow-y and gorgeous.

Emepelle Night Cream $195. You can find it at biopelle.com.

You have a “tool” that can help improve our skin tone?

Yes! So, this is from Pause Well-Aging, which is really one of the pioneers in menopause skin care. This is their fascia stimulating tool. It is actually a Class One, FDA-Cleared Medical Device, and you’ll be using a physical therapy technique to stimulate the fibroblasts in your skin. And that’s what helps produce that collagen back again. It also helps tighten and tone sagging facial contours. You can just use a moisturizer and glide it on your face. It feels wonderful.

Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool, $115, www.pausewellaging.com.

And what do you have for our hair at this stage?

For all of us who are very busy and don’t always have time to get to the salon for a hair color touch-up, there’s Rita Hazen Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray. It’s actually water-resistant, and waterproof, until you get the shampoo on it. But it’s not going anywhere until then. They have an assortment of colors, from blonde to black, and you can find it at Walmart.

Rita Hazan Root Concealer & Rita Hazen Concealer Touch Up Spray, $11.98, Walmart and www.Walmart.com www.walmart.com

To learn more about the latest products and trends, you can find Cheryl Kramer Kaye at

www.nexttribe.com.