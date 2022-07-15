New Haven, CT – (WTNH) If you’re looking for a summer style refresh, look no further. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko got together with Cheryl Kramer Kaye, Beauty Director of NextTribe.com, to get some tips on how to look and feel fabulous for all of your summer events and festivities.

Watch this segment to see Cheryl’s recommendations for the latest products to help you spice up your looks, your wardrobe and get you feeling your best:

1.) Find the perfect outfit for your party with the help of Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service with no subscription required. Stitch Fix personal styling service, $38-$500/item, stitchfix.com

2.) Don’t worry about your hair (or the planet) with Super Nature, a new haircare line at Costco, on sale thru July 24th. Super Nature Super Nature Gentle Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner, regularly $14.99 each, Costco and Costco.com

3.) Improve the purity and rejuvenating power of all the drinks you serve with Ańalemma-Water, a crystal wand you swirl into your beverages that make the water coherent. Ańalemma-Water, $175,

analemma-water.com Use code HYDRATE10 for 10% off!

4.) Relax after the party and treat your feet to a massage with Shikohin massage cream (with CBD) and reflexology massage tool. Shikohin Reflexology Hand & Foot Massage Cream, $44, and Japanese Massage Tool Tsubo-Oshi, $12, Shikohin.com

For more tips and products to help you feel fabulous – learn more at Nexttribe.com