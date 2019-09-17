Nick Fradiani starring in A Bronx Tale coming to Waterbury Palace Theater Oct 22 – 24

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are joined by Frank Tavera, CEO of Palace Theater along with Nick Fradiani, actor in A Bronx Tale – Plays Lorenzo to share what you could expect at the upcoming show.

A Bronx Tale, Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960’s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Nick Fradiani will be starring in A Bronx Tale coming to Waterbury Palace Theater October 22- 24.

In recognition of October celebrating Italian American heritage and in advance of A Bronx Tale, on October 15th from 5:30 – 7:30 pm – “That’s Amore! The Great Pizza Pie Challenge” featuring local pizza purveyors in a friendly competition. Open to public – tickets $25 includes samples of a wide variety of some fine pizza, wine sampling and Italian desserts.

