Nonprofit BHcare offers new Medication Assisted Treatment program to help end addiction

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you or a loved one are struggling with an opioid addiction, BHcare wants you to know that there is hope and that recovery is possible. The healthcare nonprofit now offers a comprehensive program dedicated to ending addiction and to restarting your life.

“I think the hard part when you’re struggling with an addiction or any mental health disorder, you don’t think it’s ever going to go away,” said David Borzellino, director of BHcare’s new MAT program. “But there is more hope than you realize.”

The MAT program is designed for people struggling with substance abuse issues, primarily opioids and alcohol, and stands for ‘Medication Assisted Treatment.”

The program is multidisciplinary and incorporates recovery support specialists and therapy in addition to the medication.

Out-patient rehabilitation service is offered at BHcare’s Ansonia and Branford locations and now even virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko shows just how the program works in giving patients a fresh start.