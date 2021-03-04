Nonprofit BHcare takes holistic approach in treating opioid addiction

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– The increased isolation and stress that has come from the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a rise in opioid addiction throughout the country. At BHcare, getting help is made possible — even in these uncertain times—through virtual resources and an endless amount of support.

The healthcare nonprofit’s Medication Assisted Treatment Program uses medications along with counseling, coaching and behavioral therapies to help patients overcome addiction.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko tells us more.