MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, The Connection has helped people overcome substance abuse, homelessness and more.

“We run 43 treatment programs,” explains CEO Lisa DeMatteis-Lepore. “We also do a lot of work with community justice, mental health, substance abuse. We have many housing programs for women and their children, men and women re-entering society coming out of incarceration.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko learns more about the nonprofit as she visits Hallie House, where eight women and their children are getting the resources they need to get back out on their feet.

To learn more: theconnectioninc.org