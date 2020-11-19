November Beauty and Wellness Tips with Grace Gold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Self-care is more important than ever, and many of us could use an extra boost as we head into the holidays.
Joining us with affordable ideas to look and feel our best in November is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold.
The following wellness items are covered:
- Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Moisturizer, $28.99 on Olay.com
- Baylis & Harding, starts $4,98, on Walmart.com
- You’re the One fragrance on Bathandbodyworks.com
- KISS Jewel Nails in Willowy, $6, DollarGeneral.com
- KISS Mink Effect Lash in Heiress, $4, DollarGeneral.com
- Heat Holders, start $9.99 on HeatHolders.com
To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com