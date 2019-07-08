Nurture Nest to host Big Latch On event

Nurture Nest focuses on more eco-friendly, natural options for families interested in creating a smaller footprint.



Owners Korie Witcraft and Becky Embree along with Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Lindsay Castiglione explains how to get involved with the Big Latch On event .

The New Mama Support Circle is a free group that meets the second and fourth Friday of every month beginning on Friday, July 1 at the Nurtue Nest.

Throughout the summer on every Thursday morning you can also be apart of music classes.

The Big Latch On event will be held at Nurture Nest in Niantic on Saturday, August 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.