Nutcracker Suite & Spicy coming to Hartford

We’re all familiar with the story of the Nutcracker and the typical ballet performance that goes along with it.

But The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy is a whole different story. Director and Choreographer Carolyn Paine tell us about performing its 10th year at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford.

The four shows on December 20 to December 22 features a diverse cast of professional dancers who combine ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, acrobatics, and Latin Ballroom.

Click here or you can call (860) 251-9194 to buy tickets.